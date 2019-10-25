HALIFAX -- A three-year-old boy whose battle with cancer captured the hearts of his Nova Scotia community has died.

In a Facebook post, Ashley MacDonald says her son Jude passed away while cuddled in his parents’ arms Wednesday morning.

“My heart is aching and I miss you so much, Jude but you are at peace,” said MacDonald. “I hope that you’re running through the most beautiful golden fields surrounded by all of your angel friends looking down on us.

Jude Haller was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma -- a rare and aggressive form of head and neck cancer -- two years ago.

In his obituary, the little boy is described as a “glowing light to the world” who loved outdoor adventures and spending quality time at the family’s cottage in Prince Edward Island.

“It was there where his true, beautifully innocent and goofy self could be a kid- running, laughing and enjoying a dance around a bonfire,” it reads.

The tribute states that Jude was a “natural performer” who loved to sing and whose “ability to light up any room he stepped foot into was a gift to this world.”

Earlier this month, Apartment 3 Espresso Bar in Lower Sackville, N.S., launched “Lattes for Love” -- a fundraiser that raised more than $5,600 for Jude’s family.

Co-owner Alex Stephen said the business was determined to show love and support for the family.

“When you’re going through challenges, it’s all about the community, supporting each other, so we figured maybe this is the best way we can support the family, show them love and allow the community to come alongside, huddle around them, and support as well,” said Stephen of the fundraiser.

An online fundraiser for Jude’s family had raised more than $10,000 as of Friday afternoon.