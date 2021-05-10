HALIFAX -- A church in Weston, N.S., and 26 churchgoers have been fined after RCMP say they gathered Sunday morning in violation of the province’s Health Protection Act.

Kings District RCMP say, at 11:15 on May 9, officers were notified of a faith gathering being held at a local church in Weston, a small community in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Police attended the church and determined that a ‘faith gathering’ was prepared to start. Police say the gathering continue against the officers’ direction.

Police charged 26 people and the church under the Health Protection Act for having a faith gathering contrary to public health restrictions.

Thirteen men and 13 women were each issued tickets with a fine amount of $2,422.00.

The church was fined $11,622.50.

Police say they had responded to a similar complaint at the church on May 2, and a warning was issued at that time, as restrictions had recently changed to no longer allow faith gatherings. The organization was advised that continued faith gatherings would likely result in fines being issued.