N.S. election: Liberals promise to overhaul health-care infrastructure, NDPs make housing announcement

Nova Scotia’s top three political party leaders continue to campaign Friday, with four days to go until election day.

Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill made a health-care infrastructure announcement in Halifax Friday morning.

He says his party will fix gaps and launch new initiatives “to ensure every resident has access to the care they need close to home.”

Churchill pointed to delays in the QEll hospital redevelopment project.

"Throughout the campaign, l've heard heartbreaking stories from patients and staff about how our health-care system is failing them," Churchill said. "The QEll redevelopment was supposed to be a cornerstone of fixing health care in our province, but under Tim Houston, it's become a mess - half the size and twice the cost. Our government will uncover what went wrong, bring transparency to the process, and ensure this vital project gets back on track."

The Liberals say they will also reopen emergency rooms, build collaborative care clinics, and begin work on a new hospital in Annapolis Valley, if elected.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender made a housing announcement in Sydney, where she laid out her party’s plan to making housing more affordable.

The New Democrats say they will slash allowable rent increases, ban fixed-term leases, and build 30,000 affordable homes across the province, including hundreds of rent-to-own starter homes.

Chender also promised to double the Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s municipal finance grant to $30 million.

“The NDP is the only party prepared to tackle the housing crisis in Cape Breton with solutions that help everyday people. We’re offering relief to Cape Bretoners to ensure that they can build the life they want on this beautiful island,” Chender said.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston will be campaigning in Halifax and the Annapolis Valley Friday.

On Thursday, all three leaders took part in CTV Atlantic’s roundtable, where they sparred over affordability, housing, health care, and campaign promises.

The full discussion can be watched online.

Election day is Tuesday.

