N.S. election: NDP, Liberals commit to housing crisis solutions on final day of campaign

Monday marks the final day of the election campaign before Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill started the day by promising a “better deal” for renters during a Monday morning news conference in Halifax.

He outlined his party’s plan to address high rent and housing insecurity, which includes plans for immediate rent relief, better rent control, closing the fixed-term lease loophole and reversing cuts for rental supplements.

"Corporate profits are up, but it's renters who are paying the price. Let's be clear: this is happening because Tim Houston and his government have let it happen," Churchill said. "The Conservatives' arbitrary rent cap has done nothing to stop rents from skyrocketing. The NDP talks a big game about housing, but their plan doesn't go far enough. It's built on the assumption that we'll be stuck in a housing crisis forever."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender committed to affordable homes and primary care during an announcement in Halifax Monday, pointing to the high cost of rent and number of people on the primary care waitlist.

“After eight years of Liberal neglect and another four of broken PC promises, New Democrats will deliver a home you can afford and a doctor in your community. We’ll establish real rent control, slash allowable rent increases in half, and give more than half the households in the province an affordable housing rebate of $900 to help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage,” Chender said. “We’ll put more Nova Scotians on the path to homeownership by building hundreds of rent-to-own starter homes and get 30,000 new truly affordable homes on the market.”

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender speaks in Halifax on Nov. 25, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

On Monday, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston held his final media conference of the election campaign where. Should the Tories return to office with another majority, Houston said the federal government would “have to take us seriously.”

Houston re-touched on his issues with the federal government, pointing to things like carbon pricing, and Ottawa’s refusal to pay the full cost of work needed to protect the Chignecto Isthmus, which is increasingly at risk of severe flooding.

“We will have a new, fresh mandate,” said Houston.

Elections Nova Scotia says early voting is down compared with the last provincial vote. The agency says more than 147,000 early ballots were cast as of Saturday, compared with 166,400 at the same point in the 2021 election.

Polls and returning offices will be open on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press

