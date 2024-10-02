N.S. expands program to allow more seniors to live independently at home

A pilot program in the Halifax area aimed at allowing seniors to live independently at home is expanding.

The "Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders" (CAPABLE) pilot program is currently available in:

Spryfield

Herring Cove

Clayton Park

downtown Halifax

Kings County

Cherry Brook

Lake Loon

North Preston

East Preston and the surrounding area

The program is expanding to include the following neighbourhoods:

Highfield Park

downtown Dartmouth

Burnside

Woodside

Albro Lake

Fairview

Armdale

south end Halifax

Rockingham

Sherwood Heights

Purcells Cove

As part of the program, eligible seniors are paired with a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson to help enhance their safety and independence.

“Simple changes can sometimes make all the difference when it comes to being able to remain in our homes as we age,” said Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams in the release Wednesday.

“This program is helping many Nova Scotia seniors improve their independence and be able to live more confidently in their home. I’m so happy to be able to extend this help to even more seniors and give them the tools they need to live comfortably and safely.”

Changes may include:

introducing new skills and exercises

working with the person’s health-care team to review medications

improving accessibility by rearranging furniture or shelving

improving lighting

repairing steps and railings

installing grab bars

The province is spending $4.2 million to expand the program.

Spencer Colley, a client of the program, says CAPABLE has made a big difference in their household.

"What the team put in place has helped my wife, as well. We were taught exercises that my wife and I now do. These exercises and new support bars that have been installed have really helped me with my balance. They’ve done a wonderful job," Colley said.

Eligible seniors must be:

65 years of age or older

have physical or mobility challenges

have a net income of $85,000 or less or receive income assistance, the province's heating assistance rebate, the federal guaranteed income supplement or allowance from Service Canada

Seniors can apply to the program online or by calling 1-888-925-6101.

