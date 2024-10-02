ATLANTIC
    • N.S. expands program to allow more seniors to live independently at home

    Nova Scotia Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams speaks during a news conference on Oct. 2, 2024. Nova Scotia Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams speaks during a news conference on Oct. 2, 2024.
    A pilot program in the Halifax area aimed at allowing seniors to live independently at home is expanding.

    The "Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders" (CAPABLE) pilot program is currently available in:

    • Spryfield
    • Herring Cove
    • Clayton Park
    • downtown Halifax
    • Kings County
    • Cherry Brook
    • Lake Loon
    • North Preston
    • East Preston and the surrounding area

    The program is expanding to include the following neighbourhoods:

    • Highfield Park
    • downtown Dartmouth
    • Burnside
    • Woodside
    • Albro Lake
    • Fairview
    • Armdale
    • south end Halifax
    • Rockingham
    • Sherwood Heights
    • Purcells Cove

    As part of the program, eligible seniors are paired with a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson to help enhance their safety and independence.

    “Simple changes can sometimes make all the difference when it comes to being able to remain in our homes as we age,” said Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams in the release Wednesday.

    “This program is helping many Nova Scotia seniors improve their independence and be able to live more confidently in their home. I’m so happy to be able to extend this help to even more seniors and give them the tools they need to live comfortably and safely.”

    Changes may include:

    • introducing new skills and exercises
    • working with the person’s health-care team to review medications
    • improving accessibility by rearranging furniture or shelving
    • improving lighting
    • repairing steps and railings
    • installing grab bars

    The province is spending $4.2 million to expand the program.

    Spencer Colley, a client of the program, says CAPABLE has made a big difference in their household.

    "What the team put in place has helped my wife, as well. We were taught exercises that my wife and I now do. These exercises and new support bars that have been installed have really helped me with my balance. They’ve done a wonderful job," Colley said.

    Eligible seniors must be:

    • 65 years of age or older
    • have physical or mobility challenges
    • have a net income of $85,000 or less or receive income assistance, the province's heating assistance rebate, the federal guaranteed income supplement or allowance from Service Canada

    Seniors can apply to the program online or by calling 1-888-925-6101.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

