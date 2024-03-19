ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. facing wave of physician retirements as wait-list for primary care remains high

    Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Paramedics are seen at the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S. on July 4, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Share

    The former head of the association representing Nova Scotia physicians says doctors are facing extreme burnout amid a labour shortage that risks worsening with a looming wave of retirements.

    Dr. Leisha Hawker, former head of Doctors Nova Scotia, says family physicians are being regularly asked to take on more patients despite already struggling to provide timely care to their existing roster.

    Hawker told a legislative committee today that about one-quarter of family physicians in the province are aged 60 and older and may be considering retirement.

    As the province's doctors age, so do their patients, which Hawker says increases the complexity of care.

    She says stress among family doctors is at an "all-time high," as more than 156,000 people are on the provincial wait list for primary care.

    As of March 4, there were 213 physician vacancy job postings in Nova Scotia and 129 of them were in family medicine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News