N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day

A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her “Wildest Dreams” fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.

Olivia Demone, 11, has ataxia telangiectasia, or A-T, which affects her mobility and immune system.

Her mom says, as Olivia gets older, the genetic disease continues to progress.

“She’s a fun, happy girl. She makes everyone laugh, she has a contagious smile, that’s the first thing everybody always notices about her,” said Amy Demone.

Amy says some of Olivia’s favourite things include camping, hanging out with her dogs, her cousin, and of course, Taylor Swift. Olivia says her favourite song by Taylor Swift would have to be “Fortnight.”

Olivia was recently surprised by family and a local salon with a “Taylor Swift Day,” where they pampered and glammed her up.

Eleven-year-old Olivia Demone is pampered at a Taylor Swift-themed spa day in the Halifax area. (CTV Atlantic/Mike Lamb)

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get her to a Taylor Swift concert, so we thought we could bring Taylor Swift to the salon and treat her really extra special for today,” said Nicole Sutherland with Shades of Color in Bedford, N.S.

“It was important to make her feel good, and we wanted to just do anything that we could do to treat her good and make her feel important.”

The “Fearless” Olivia had her hair curled, nails painted, and makeup done during her surprise salon day – leaving her looking “Gorgeous.”

As part of the special day, salon staff all came together to give Olivia a memorable day.

“All the staff was so excited to come up and help, and team up, and wear all their Taylor Swift outfits, and really excited to just participate in today and make her feel extra special,” said Sutherland.

Olivia Demone, 11, is pictured with the team that made her Taylor Swift spa day come to life. (CTV Atlantic/Mike Lamb)

Amy says, although shocked at first, Olivia ended up having “The Best Day.”

“I think it’s wonderful. I’m really grateful for everybody for pulling this off for her.”

