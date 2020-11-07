HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Public Health is warning the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight, and at a Halifax Dollarama.

According to public health, the possible exposure at the Dollarama in Scotia Square Mall located at 5201 Duke Street happened Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 between noon and 3 p.m.

Public health says anyone who was at the store during these times should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates above may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov 13.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE ON HALIFAX-BOUND FLIGHT

In a news release Saturday, Nova Scotia Public Health also warned of a potential exposure on WestJet Flight WJ 254 on Oct. 30 from Toronto to Halifax.

They say the flight departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and arrived in Halifax at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Passengers in rows 39 to 45, and seats A,B,C are more likely to have close contact. Passengers in these seats are being asked to call 811 for advice and continue to self-isolate.

Anyone who travelled on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including Nov. 13.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

On Oct. 22, New Brunswick announced further restrictions related to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region of northern New Brunswick. Nova Scotians are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel to that area.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.