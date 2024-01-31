N.S. inquiry into killings by war veteran calls for better sharing of medical files
An inquiry that investigated why a former soldier in Nova Scotia killed three family members and himself in 2017 says health-care professionals could have done a better job of sharing Lionel Desmond's complex medical history.
The much-delayed final report from the provincial fatality inquiry, released Wednesday, includes 25 recommendations aimed at improving supports for Canadian veterans and their families, expanding health-care services for African Nova Scotians and strengthening the firearms licensing process.
"This has been an arduous and emotional process for everyone involved, but hopefully also a worthwhile one," provincial court Judge Paul Scovil said in a written statement.
"The inquiry explored complex issues surrounding intimate partner violence, mental health services, support for veterans and access to firearms. But the evidence ΓÇª also led the inquiry into some areas that may have been less obvious."
Scovil said the inquiry also explored the unique challenges faced by rural residents and African Nova Scotians -- Desmond was Black -- when they try to seek mental health services.
Among other things, the inquiry recommends that Nova Scotia's Health Department provide more virtual care to rural African Nova Scotian communities. As well, the report calls on the department to hire more Black mental health providers to provide "culturally informed" care.
As for Desmond's military health records, the report recommends that the federal government ensure that federal employees diagnosed with PTSD or other health issues receive a copy of their health records, which should then be shared with provincial health authorities.
During 53 days of hearings, the inquiry learned the former infantryman was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 after he saw intense combat in Afghanistan in 2007.
Though he received four years of treatment while he was in the military, the inquiry heard that his mental health was still poor and his marriage was in trouble when he was medically released from the Armed Forces in 2015 and then took part in a residential treatment program in Montreal in 2016.
More importantly, the inquiry was told the 33-year-old former corporal did not receive any therapeutic treatment during the four months after he returned home to Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., in August 2016.
On Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond legally purchased a semi-automatic rifle and later that day used it to fatally shoot his 31-year-old wife, Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda, before he turned the gun on himself.
Scovil's report found that key information about Desmond's mental health was not shared with provincial firearms officers and provincial health officials.
The inquiry heard that Desmond's firearms licence was suspended in December 2015 after he was arrested in New Brunswick under the province's Mental Health Act. At the time, his wife told police he had threatened to kill himself. The licence, however, was reinstated in May 2016 after a New Brunswick doctor signed a medical assessment form that declared his patient was "non-suicidal and stable."
At the time, Desmond was receiving treatment at a clinic in Fredericton, where staff determined his mental state had become unstable, as he was plagued by intrusive memories of brutal combat in Afghanistan.
None of that information was shared with provincial firearms officials, as the clinic was not required to do so.
As a result, the inquiry's report is recommending Nova Scotia's chief firearms officer work with other provinces to ensure they can share notifications that indicate when police have concerns about certain people with firearms.
Among other things, the report recommends the Nova Scotia government encourage the federal government to ensure that all new veterans are assigned a case manager as they transition into civilian life.
The inquiry heard that Veterans Affairs appointed a case manager to handle Desmond's transition but it took six months for the process to be completed. As well, the case manager was beset by delays and bureaucratic glitches as she struggled to find the proper help for her client during the last four months of his life.
On another front, the inquiry dealt with issues of intimate partner violence as many witnesses made it clear that Desmond's marriage was in trouble even before he left the military.
During public hearing Dr. Peter Jaffe, a psychologist at Western University in London, Ont., told the inquiry that Desmond presented 20 risk factors associated with domestic homicide, out of 41 factors developed by the Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee.
The inquiry also learned that three hours before the killings, Shanna Desmond sought information from a women's shelter about how to get a peace bond.
The inquiry's report includes several recommendations about intimate partner violence, including calls for a public information campaign, and to update risk assessments for front-line professionals.
The inquiry did not the power to find fault in terms of criminal or civil liability, and its recommendations are not binding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE N.S. inquiry into killings by war veteran calls for better sharing of medical files
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Iran threatens to 'decisively respond' to any U.S. strikes as Biden weighs response to Jordan attack
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Gardiner Expressway lanes closed due to debris
Toronto police are warning of lane closures along the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning due to debris on the road.
-
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
-
York University Jewish student organization feels 'targeted' after teaching toolkit circulates
Johanna Joseph says she feels nervous about wearing a necklace from her late grandmother when she goes to class at York University because it bears the symbol of the Star of David.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Doctors launch 'SOS' campaign to bring awareness to unsustainable family practice model
Twenty-four family and rural physicians will talk for an hour each, starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 to bring awareness to what they say is an unsustainable family practice model in the province.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like conditions linger all week, but a return to winter isn't far off
We reached the peak of the warm spell with a record-setting high of 12.4 C in Edmonton Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
London
-
Significant police presence southeast of St. Thomas
Emergency responders were called to the scene southeast of St. Tomas around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have closed Roberts Line between Quaker Raod and Chestnut Grove Road.
-
Community policing officers won't return to London schools
While some of the board saw it as a potential opportunity to create relationships between students and London police, many cited students' safety concerns and reviews of school resource officer programs that showed harm to BIPOC.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
Winnipeg
-
New security post for Winnipeg city hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Vancouver
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child.
-
Evacuation orders, alerts issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Floodwaters inundate Squamish Valley Road
The atmospheric rivers and record-breaking warm weather blanketing B.C.'s South Coast are causing flooding in Sea to Sky country, including parts of Squamish.
Regina
-
Sask. reported highest in nation for violent-related crimes: Statistics Canada
A new report out from Statistics Canada shows that violent-related crimes involving firearms have gone up since 2021.
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Vancouver Island
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child.
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.