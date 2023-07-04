N.S. issues request for proposals to conduct economic impact study on Yarmouth-Maine ferry

Nova Scotia has issued a request for proposals to conduct an economic impact study on the ferry that runs between Yarmouth and Maine.

"We need to know that this service is providing good value to Nova Scotian taxpayers," Public Works Minister Kim Masland said in a news release Tuesday.

"We collected input from municipalities, chambers of commerce, the tourism industry and so many others to make sure we get the level of detail we need. A study of this depth has not been done before, and it is essential to have if we are going to make an informed decision over the long term."

The ferry service received $17.9 million from the province last season after not operating in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says two sailing seasons will be reviewed as part of the study “to help account for potential fluctuations in passenger numbers.”

A final report is expected late next year.

The current contract for the ferry service ends after the 2025 sailing season.