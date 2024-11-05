N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program

Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.

The Liberals are promising to build a new six-lane bridge in Halifax, while the Progressive Conservatives have announced a program that would provide free access to the shingles vaccine for people aged 65 and older.

Meanwhile, the NDP says it will create a compliance and enforcement unit for resolving disputes between tenants and landlords.

Election day is Nov. 26 in Nova Scotia.

Liberals promise new MacKay bridge, free public transit

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill announced plans to ease traffic congestion and improve commute times in the Halifax area Tuesday.

Churchill says his party would partner with Halifax Harbour Bridges to replace the four-lane MacKay Bridge, which connects Halifax and Dartmouth. A new six-lane bridge would offer dedicated lanes for transit buses, which Churchill says would “make daily commutes faster and more reliable.”

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill (centre) makes an announcement about traffic congestion in Halifax on Nov. 5, 2024. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)

The Liberals would also work closely with the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to help fund the proposed bus rapid transit project, which aims to streamline bus routes and reduce travel times across key commuter corridors.

“Traffic congestion is a major concern for many Nova Scotians, particularly in the HRM,” said Churchill. “To truly address this issue, we need proactive solutions that truly benefit Nova Scotians–not just short-sighted measures that make the situation worse. Our plan puts commuters first, invests in critical infrastructure, and protects the environment.”

The party is also committing to making public transit free throughout Nova Scotia, which it says would save people time and money on their daily commute.

In addition, Churchill says his government would promote flexible work arrangements to get more Nova Scotians off the road during peak congestion times.

The Liberals would also reduce PC Leader Tim Houston’s immigration levels, which they say are “unsustainable,” until the province’s infrastructure can accommodate more growth.

PCs announce Universal Shingles Program for seniors

Houston says his party would introduce a program to provide free access to the shingles vaccine for Nova Scotians aged 65 and older.

“Today across Canada, nearly one in three people develop shingles despite the fact that we have ready access to a vaccine,” said Houston. “That’s not just a stat – that’s a call to action. That’s why we will make the shingles vaccine free for all Nova Scotians aged 65 and older.”

The program’s start-up cost would be $27 million in the first year. The PC government estimates the cost would drop below $3 million annually by the third year.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender makes an announcement regarding the creation of a rental compliance and enforcement unit at NDP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov. 5, 2024. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)

NDP to create unit to resolve rental disputes

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said Tuesday her party would create a compliance and enforcement unit to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords.

Chender says both the landlord associations and tenants’ rights groups have been calling for an enforcement system for years, claiming the province doesn’t have the necessary resources to manage disputes.

“An NDP government will make sure that renters are empowered and protected. And that small landlords have the support they need,” said Chender.

“We’re going to put in place a compliance and enforcement unit so that both renters and landlords have somewhere to turn when there are differences that need to be resolved urgently.”

Chender says the program, which would be available across the province, would help renters who don’t feel like they have any options if a landlord isn’t maintaining their property.

“Far too often, renters are having to fight large landlords who have a team of lawyers at their disposal,” she said. “The disparity in power is often huge; the current system isn’t balanced or fair.”

The Nova Scotia government spent $300,000 on a report examining how an enforcement and compliance unit could work in the province, but the PCs decided not to move forward with the recommendations in the report.

Chender notes the vacancy rate in Nova Scotia is one per cent.

