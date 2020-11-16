HALIFAX -- An 83-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography after the RCMP searched a home in Liverpool, N.S., last week.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. They searched the home on Friday and arrested a man at the scene without incident.

Lauren McKiel of Liverpool was charged with possession of child pornography and released by the court on conditions. He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 16.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for citizens to report suspected child pornography, which means anyone who encounters child pornography must report it to police. Failing to do so could result in penalties similar to failing to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.