A Nova Scotia man who was wanted for allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and then allegedly stealing a car from two volunteer firefighters who stopped to help has been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Bradley James Barton on March 7.

Police say the Pugwash man is now in custody after being arrested in Amherst Tuesday morning.

Barton is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

Police say Barton was involved in a collision in the Oxford, N.S. area, on March 3 with a vehicle they believe had been stolen earlier that day.

When Isaac and Brittany Smith, a husband and wife who happen to be volunteer firefighters, stumbled upon the crash they stopped to help the three people inside the smoking vehicle.

“We stopped to get them out. They were still inside the vehicle,” Isaac Smith previously told CTV Atlantic. “We triage them and I was on the phone with 911, getting fire, EHS, and RCMP rolling, and as I was on the phone with 911, the three occupants jumped in my car and they flee the scene.”

Smith said his blue Nissan Sentra was found in Amherst, N.S., on March 8.