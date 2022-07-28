N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.
The RCMP received a complaint around 11 a.m. Wednesday that a pickup truck had been stolen from a business on MacCulloch Road in Cookville, N.S.
About eight minutes later, police learned that a pickup truck had collided with an SUV on Highway 103 in Martins River, N.S.
When officers arrived on scene, they determined the truck was the same vehicle that had been stolen a few minutes earlier in Cookville.
The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 63-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both from Hubbards, N.S.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trevor John Heisler, 28, of Conquerall Mills has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, and theft of a conveyance.
Police say Heisler remains in custody and is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 3.
Highway 103 was closed to traffic for several hours Wednesday. It reopened around 9:30 p.m.
