N.S. man charged after driving ATV 'dangerously' on road, through parking lots: New Glasgow police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove an all-terrain vehicle on a busy road and through several parking lots in New Glasgow, N.S., before colliding with a police vehicle.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint around 9 p.m. Sunday that an ATV was driving aggressively on East River Road and through parking lots on Atlantic Drive.

Police say they spotted the ATV driving “dangerously” in the parking lot of a restaurant, the movie theatre, over the lawn of a business, and on a nearby walking trail. They also say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Officers tried to pull over the ATV, but police say he failed to stop. They decided not to pursue the ATV due to safety concerns.

However, as the driver was trying to flee from police, they say he collided with a police vehicle.

The 30-year-old Pictou County man is facing the following charges:

dangerous operation

flight from peace officer

driving a motor vehicle while licence is revoked

failing to wear a helmet as required

operating an off-highway vehicle without required adequate third-party liability insurance

The man, who has not been identified, was released on conditions. He is due back in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 2.