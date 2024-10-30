N.S. man charged after driving ATV 'dangerously' on road, through parking lots: New Glasgow police
A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove an all-terrain vehicle on a busy road and through several parking lots in New Glasgow, N.S., before colliding with a police vehicle.
New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint around 9 p.m. Sunday that an ATV was driving aggressively on East River Road and through parking lots on Atlantic Drive.
Police say they spotted the ATV driving “dangerously” in the parking lot of a restaurant, the movie theatre, over the lawn of a business, and on a nearby walking trail. They also say the driver was not wearing a helmet.
Officers tried to pull over the ATV, but police say he failed to stop. They decided not to pursue the ATV due to safety concerns.
However, as the driver was trying to flee from police, they say he collided with a police vehicle.
The 30-year-old Pictou County man is facing the following charges:
- dangerous operation
- flight from peace officer
- driving a motor vehicle while licence is revoked
- failing to wear a helmet as required
- operating an off-highway vehicle without required adequate third-party liability insurance
The man, who has not been identified, was released on conditions. He is due back in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 2.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Canada needs to double its military spending to meet NATO targets: PBO
Canada needs to double its annual military spending in order to meet its NATO requirements, new Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) projections show.
At least 63 people die in devastating flash floods in eastern Spain, officials say
At least 63 people have died in eastern Spain after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues
A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
One person seriously injured after being pulled from Toronto apartment building fire
One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says
Ontario's finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes.
-
Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues
A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Green Line CEO leaves project
The head of Calgary's embattled Green Line project is stepping away from his role.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 1 - 3)
Ten things to do with friends or family.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild and cool conditions expected for Halloween
Calgarians woke up to a cool start Wednesday with frosty windshield and windchill values making it feel two to three degrees colder than the ambient temperature.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed in west Edmonton; no suspect in custody: police
A man was stabbed in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning, according to police at the crime scene.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny today, but cooler and cloudier for Halloween
Get set for chillier mornings and some cooler afternoons starting tomorrow.
-
Bill on child care to be tabled Wednesday
One of the next bills that will be introduced in the Alberta legislature will aim to strengthen the province's child-care sector, the government says.
Montreal
-
Laval police arrest teen after online 'threats' triggered high school lockdown
Laval police arrested a 13-year-old after online "threats" triggered a lockdown at a high school on Oct. 21.
-
Federal MP denounces Quebec's francization budget cuts
With francization classes closing in several regions of the province, Justin Trudeau's political lieutenant in Quebec, Jean-Yves Duclos, says he has 'concerns' that new arrivals may not have access to francization courses because of 'budget cuts.'
-
New Quebec youth protection director to be appointed
Lesley Hill is expected to be appointed Quebec Director of Youth Protection on Wednesday, replacing Catherine Lemay who resigned on Monday.
Ottawa
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa Senators worth more than $1.1 billion, report shows
The Ottawa Senators are having success on and off the ice to start the 2024-25 season, with a new report showing the value of the NHL club has increased 20 per cent over the past year to over $1 billion.
-
G2 driver, driver heading home from work stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa
A G2 driver and a driver heading home from work are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on Ottawa roads.
London
-
First in Canada: Researchers in London, Ont. treat cancer patient with innovative therapy
A team at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) is the first in Canada to treat a neuroendocrine tumours cancer patient using an innovative treatment.
-
Early morning residential fire on Josephine Street
London Fire Department was on the scene of a residential fire on Josephine Street early this morning following reports of heavy smoke coming from a home.
-
Minimum distance between homeless encampments and residential properties upheld at city hall
Homelessness that would have reduced the minimum setback distance between tents and residential property lines to 25 metres.
Barrie
-
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
-
High-tech kiosks to assess RVH patients
Emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre going high-tech.
-
Stolen car captured by licence plate reader
New OPP technology helps locate stolen vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
-
Premier Ford says talks are ongoing, but still no completion date for Hwy. 69 expansion
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after six masked suspects allegedly rob man in Waterloo
Police said six unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded their personal belongings. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife during the interaction.
-
OPP officer allegedly assaulted after stolen vehicle crashes in Norfolk County field
A sedan, which police said they confirmed was stolen from an address in Brantford, reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a field. Police said one of the occupants ran away after the crash.
-
Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?
Fireworks are typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Windsor
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
-
Pickleball safety measures sought after person dies playing
The Windsor Pickleball Club wants to see new padding installed along walls at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) after a member fatally hit their head while playing the sport.
-
Chatham man accused of several indecent acts on school property
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is informing the public about an arrest made in relation to a series of indecent acts that were allegedly committed on a school property.
Winnipeg
-
Some parents hung up on school cellphone ban despite overall positive reception
Nearly two months after Manitoba’s school cellphone ban came into effect, the policy is receiving some mixed signals.
-
Man assaulted with machete, bears spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
Harvest Manitoba warning about scam
One local non-profit is warning Manitobans about a scam involving its organization.
Regina
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Saskatchewan Party to rebuild cabinet after several ministers lose seats
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Saskatoon
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
-
Trick or treat, and some trades for Saskatoon Blades
Considering they’re only a couple years removed from trick-or-treating, the Saskatoon Blades had some fun at practise today.
Vancouver
-
Victoria police tase sword-wielding man in downtown arrest
Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a sword- and knife-wielding man was arrested downtown over the weekend.
-
Recounts rarely alter elections. There's another reason they matter, says B.C. expert
Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity.
-
New photo released as search continues for missing 82-year-old, B.C. woman
Langley RCMP have released a new photo of missing 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse, revealing the clothes she was wearing before she disappeared.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police tase sword-wielding man in downtown arrest
Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a sword- and knife-wielding man was arrested downtown over the weekend.
-
Recounts rarely alter elections. There's another reason they matter, says B.C. expert
Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity.
-
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.