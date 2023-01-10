N.S. man charged in connection with robbery at Cole Harbour convenience store

A 36-year-old Eastern Passage, N.S., man has been charged in connection with a robbery that happened in Cole Harbour, N.S., in December 2022.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a robbery at a convenience store on the corner of Astral Drive and Caldwell Road on Dec. 11, 2022.

Once on scene, officers learned that a man had entered the store, approached the counter and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Police say after the man displayed a knife, he was given a quantity of cash and cigarettes. He then fled the store.

After receiving several tips from the public identifying the suspect, the RCMP says officers arrested the man at his residence in Eastern Passage on Saturday.

Robert William Stevenson has been charged with:

robbery

uttering threats

Stevenson appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Sunday and was released on conditions by the court.

He is scheduled to return to Dartmouth provincial court on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.