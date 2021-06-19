HALIFAX -- The RCMP has charged a Bayport, N.S. man with second-degree murder after he allegedly used a truck to run over a victim several times, killing him.

Police are not yet identifying the victim by name, but say he was a 44-year-old man from Lunenburg, N.S.

The RCMP says on Thursday, June 17 at 10:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a man who had been run over by a truck in Dublin Shore, N.S.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was traced to a home on Hwy. 332 in Bayport, where police say he was arrested without incident.

Terry Richard Johnson is charged with second-degree murder, and is set to appear in Lunenburg Provincial Court on June 21. He remains in police custody.