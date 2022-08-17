N.S. man dies after vehicle crashes, lands in ditch: Colchester RCMP

A 37-year-old man from Old Barns, N.S., has died after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a ditch in North River, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 311 around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, an SUV was travelling on Highway 311 when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., Highway 311 remained closed between Upper Brookside Road and Truro Road. Police say it is expected to stay closed for several hours.

A collision reconstructionist is on scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.