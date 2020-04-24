HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that happened Thursday night in Merland, N.S.

Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a collision involving a single all-terrain vehicle on a logging road near Merland Church Road.

The driver of the ATV -- a 20-year-old man -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details on the driver were released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.