N.S. man dies following ATV collision in Antigonish County
CTV Atlantic Published Friday, April 24, 2020 1:32PM ADT
A RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that happened Thursday night in Merland, N.S.
Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a collision involving a single all-terrain vehicle on a logging road near Merland Church Road.
The driver of the ATV -- a 20-year-old man -- was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details on the driver were released by police.
The investigation is ongoing.