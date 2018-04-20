

CTV Atlantic





A 73-year-old Lunenburg County man has died following a boating accident on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

The N.S. RCMP say the accident happened near Dean Lake Road in Lunenburg just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man and a woman had been fishing. Both fell into the water after the man had attempted to start the boat’s motor.

According to police, the two swam towards the shore, but once the woman arrived she realized the man wasn’t with her.

The woman was able to bring him to shore and then she called 911.

Police say paramedics were not able to revive the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.