A 32-year-old man from Saltsprings, Antigonish County died in an ATV collision in Antigonish on Friday.

Police say they responded to a motor vehicle collision at the roundabout on Beech Hill Road at 12:45 p.m.

“The driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout, and he was ejected from the vehicle,” Antigonish RCMP said in a news release.

Police say witnesses performed CPR on the driver until EHS arrived and took over.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to hospital via EHS and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2 p.m.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours after the collision while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation,” the RCMP release said. “Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.”