Investigators in Ontario are asking for the public’s help in locating a Nova Scotia man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.

Police responded to a report that a man had violently attacked a woman on Feb. 3, 2017.

Police allege the man had exploited the woman in the sex trade, had profited from her acts, and exercised control over all aspects of her life.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Kartel Pye in February 2017. Police believe the 26-year-old Dartmouth man is actively evading arrest.

Police say Pye is facing the following charges:

Procuring

Exercising control

Deriving a material benefit from sexual services

Trafficking in persons

Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Withholding or destroying documents for the purpose of trafficking in persons

Two counts of assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle another person

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Sexual assault

Investigators believe Pye frequently travels between the Greater Toronto Area and his hometown of Dartmouth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.