N.S. man wanted for alleged assault, human trafficking in Ontario
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Kartel Pye in February 2017. Police believe the 26-year-old Dartmouth man is actively evading arrest. (Peel Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:14PM AST
Investigators in Ontario are asking for the public’s help in locating a Nova Scotia man wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.
Police responded to a report that a man had violently attacked a woman on Feb. 3, 2017.
Police allege the man had exploited the woman in the sex trade, had profited from her acts, and exercised control over all aspects of her life.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Kartel Pye in February 2017. Police believe the 26-year-old Dartmouth man is actively evading arrest.
Police say Pye is facing the following charges:
- Procuring
- Exercising control
- Deriving a material benefit from sexual services
- Trafficking in persons
- Receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons
- Withholding or destroying documents for the purpose of trafficking in persons
- Two counts of assault
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Forcible confinement
- Overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle another person
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- Sexual assault
Investigators believe Pye frequently travels between the Greater Toronto Area and his hometown of Dartmouth.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.