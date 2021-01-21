HALIFAX -- A man from Enfield, N.S. is wanted on a province-wide warrant in connection to a home invasion that happened in Wellington, N.S. on Christmas Eve.

The Nova Scotia RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police's Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, obtained the warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, police responded to a home invasion on Highway 2 in Wellington, N.S.

Police say the victim was at home with two other occupants when three men and a woman forcibly entered the residence and repeatedly punched the male resident. Belongings from the residence were taken by the offenders who then fled the area.

The victim incurred non-life-threatening injury.

Brown has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Breach of probation

Break and enter to steal firearm

Assault causing bodily harm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence

Robbery to steal firearm

Police say they've made several attempts to locate Brown with no luck. They also say anyone who sees Brown should not approach him.

Brown is described as 5'11'', 250 pounds, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.