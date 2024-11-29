N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested, facing 34 charges

A Nova Scotia man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested and is now facing 18 new charges.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Medawell Street in Oxford, N.S., on Thursday.

“The subject, Chris Mattinson, had left the home. Officers attended the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle he was driving, and were aware that he had outstanding warrants related to firearms offences,” reads a news release from the RCMP.

Officers found the vehicle in the Wentworth-area on Highway 246. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly fled.

A spike belt was deployed on Lake Road, causing three tires to deflate, but police say the driver continued fleeing until the vehicle hit a guardrail at low speed.

Christopher Mattinson, 33, was then arrested, along with three passengers.

The RCMP says it was later discovered the vehicle Mattinson was driving, as well as the license place, was reported stolen.

On Thursday, Mattinson appeared in court related to the following charges connected to the warrant:

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo

two counts of weapon possession contrary to order

two counts of fail to surrender authorization

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

He now faces the following 18 additional charges:

assault

four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

mischief

assault with a weapon

assault a peace officer

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

possession of property obtained by crime

possess firearm while prohibited

possession of break-in instruments

theft under $5,000

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

The three passengers of the vehicle were released without charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

