    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested, facing 34 charges

    Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP) Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP)
    A Nova Scotia man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested and is now facing 18 new charges.

    Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on Medawell Street in Oxford, N.S., on Thursday.

    “The subject, Chris Mattinson, had left the home. Officers attended the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle he was driving, and were aware that he had outstanding warrants related to firearms offences,” reads a news release from the RCMP.

    Officers found the vehicle in the Wentworth-area on Highway 246. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly fled.

    A spike belt was deployed on Lake Road, causing three tires to deflate, but police say the driver continued fleeing until the vehicle hit a guardrail at low speed.

    Christopher Mattinson, 33, was then arrested, along with three passengers.

    The RCMP says it was later discovered the vehicle Mattinson was driving, as well as the license place, was reported stolen.

    On Thursday, Mattinson appeared in court related to the following charges connected to the warrant:

    •  unsafe storage of a firearm
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is unauthorized
    •  two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    •  possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo
    •  two counts of weapon possession contrary to order
    •  two counts of fail to surrender authorization
    •  dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    •  flight from police
    •  two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
    •  two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    He now faces the following 18 additional charges:

    • assault
    •  four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
    •  mischief
    •  assault with a weapon
    •  assault a peace officer
    •  flight from peace officer
    •  dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    •  two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    •  possession of property obtained by crime
    •  possess firearm while prohibited
    •  possession of break-in instruments
    •  theft under $5,000
    •  two counts of failure to comply with probation order

    The three passengers of the vehicle were released without charges.

    Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

