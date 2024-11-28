Oxford man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says a man from Oxford, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, is facing the following charges:

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is unauthorized

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo

two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and two counts of fail to surrender authorization

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The RCMP says police found and arrested Mattinson on Thursday.

