ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Oxford man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP) Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, from Oxford, N.S., is pictured. (RCMP)
    Share

    The RCMP says a man from Oxford, N.S., who was wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

    Christopher Charles Mattinson, 33, is facing the following charges:

    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo
    • two counts of weapons possession contrary to order and two counts of fail to surrender authorization
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • flight from police
    • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    The RCMP says police found and arrested Mattinson on Thursday.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News