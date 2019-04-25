

CTV Atlantic





East Hants District RCMP have charged a 17-year-old male from Dutch Settlement, N.S. with dangerous driving and flight from police.

Police say they got a report on Wednesday morning of a pickup truck doing burnouts in front of a school on Highway 2 in Milford.

“Members went to the scene and were able to identify the driver and tried to pull the truck over in order to talk to the driver but the truck fled at speeds of up to 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone,” the RCMP said in a news release. “There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time.”

Mounties eventually found the truck at a home and seized it.

Police say the driver turned himself in later Wednesday night. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Youth Court on June 3, at 1:30 p.m.