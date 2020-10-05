HALIFAX -- A Conservative MP from Nova Scotia says non-Indigenous fishers are feeling left out of ongoing talks between the federal government and Mi'kmaq fishers.

Chris d'Entremont, the representative for West Nova, says non-Indigenous fishers are looking for transparency regarding decisions made about the Mi'kmaq First Nation fishery.

Mi'kmaq fishers are asserting their treaty right, which they interpret as allowing them to fish for a moderate livelihood outside the commercial fishing season.

Non-Indigenous fishers say everyone should be held to the same rules established by the federal government, which limit lobster fishing to a specific period of the year.

D'Entremont said in a recent interview the federal government has mismanaged talks and created a divide between the two groups.

The MP also says non-Indigenous fishers are concerned about the financial impact of increased competition by Indigenous fishers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.