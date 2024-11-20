N.S. NDP say they will make birth control free, Liberals announce plan to support seniors

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s political parties made a series of announcements in Halifax Wednesday on housing, pharmacare and seniors, with less than one week to go until election day.

PC plan to make housing ‘more affordable’

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston made an affordable housing announcement.

He said, if re-elected, his government would make homes more affordable by selling surplus land to participating municipalities for $1, on the condition that it be used for affordable housing.

“Our housing plan sought to increase housing starts by 41,200 new units by 2028,” Houston added. “And we are already more than halfway there, with over 26,000 new starts in progress. Our plan will lead to over 17,000 affordable housing starts by 2028.”

NDP say they will make birth control free

NDP Leader Claudia Chender made a pharmacare announcement, saying she would make birth control free, if elected. She says the move would save Nova Scotians hundreds of dollars a year.

The NDP would also plan on expanding surgical abortion and midwifery services across the province.

“Many Nova Scotians who use birth control are paying hundreds of dollars every year. When you’re already spending more than you can afford on housing, groceries, and other essentials, this is an unnecessary and unjustified barrier to health care,” Chender said. “New Democrats have always championed fair, equitable access to reproductive health.”

Chender says an NDP government would also sign a bilateral agreement with the federal government for universal coverage of contraception.

Liberals plan to deliver a ‘better deal’ for seniors

Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill announced his party's plan to support seniors.

Churchill plans to double the Seniors Care Grant to $1,500 each year, increase programs that support upgrading seniors’ homes, and work with seniors to develop specific housing plans to meet their needs.

“Our seniors have spent their lives contributing to our province. Now, it’s our turn to make sure they’re taken care of,” he said. “A better deal for seniors ensures health, housing, and affordability supports are available where they’re needed most.”

Election day is Nov. 26.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.