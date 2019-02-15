

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia nurse is among the 100 Canadians trapped by civil unrest in Haiti.

Even as they continue their mission to care for the local population, they are worried about street violence.

A day after Aundrea Trevors landed in Haiti from Nova Scotia, violent riots erupted.

“Here on the compound, we feel very safe,” Trevors said by phone.“The issue was that all of the roads are closed to get to the airport, so we have no way of getting out. We're kind of stuck here in our compound.”

She, along with seven other Canadian nurses, are on a mission with Hope Grows Haiti.

They're based about an hour-and-a-half outside of Port-au-Prince. They provide medical care and feed up to 350 children a day.They are now rationing food, medicine, and gas.

“Our supplies are slowly diminishing,” Trevors said.

As supplies diminish political tensions are rising after the country's leader announcing he will not resign.

“We don't know what that means,” Trevors said.“That could mean the rioting could get worse.”

There is growing urgency to evacuate before all communication is lost and supplies run out but the question is how.

“People who have tried to pass the barriers have been attacked so we can't risk leaving at this point,” she said.

Throughout the crisis and chaos, the Canadian embassy has been hard to reach, which has added to the frustration.

Fortunately, there is still some contact with home where her partner, Andrew Ritchie, is anxiously awaiting any news.

“Everybody's given their best wishes and prayers for her safe return and I can only ask to include all the people of Haiti in those prayers that their situation improves,” Ritchie says.

He's relieved to hear from Aundrea that the exit plan is to airlift the team of nurses on Monday from the compound and land at the airport and hopefully quickly board a flight back home.

They have now started a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for that helicopter.

In other news, The Canadian Press reports that a group of other Maritimers -- two nurses and a doctor from Woodstock, N.B., have reached the airport and are awaiting evacuation from Haiti.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.