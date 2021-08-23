HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has set a target date of September 15 for Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which would see most public health restrictions lifted, with the exception of some border measures.

During a news update on Monday, Nova Scotia Premier-designate Tim Houston announced that the province is targeting September 15 for the much-anticipated Phase 5 of the province’s reopening plan, as long as 75 per cent of the province’s population is fully vaccinated.

As of last update on Friday, 69.2 per cent of the province is fully vaccinated.

"My main priority is to work with public health to continue to protect Nova Scotians in what we all hope are the final months of this pandemic," said Premier-designate Tim Houston in a news release.

"For now, living with COVID-19 means leaving border policies in place through the fall while lifting most other restrictions. The requirement to self-isolate after travel has been the main line of defence to protect Nova Scotians from COVID-19 and that won't change for travellers who are not fully vaccinated."

NEW BORDER RESTRICTIONS FOR TRAVELLERS FROM N.B.

Nova Scotia’s current border policy of isolation based on vaccination status will remain in place for travellers coming from provinces and territories outside of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Houston also announced Monday that as of Wednesday morning, non-vaccinated travellers from New Brunswick will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon entering Nova Scotia.

The province says due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, as of 8 a.m. on Aug. 25, unvaccinated travellers from the province will be required to self-isolate for two weeks

Workers and students who frequently cross the border with New Brunswick and people who need to make quick trips will not have to self-isolate as long as they follow the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick travel protocol.

People moving to Nova Scotia or coming for vacation or an extended stay will have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in and self-isolate based on vaccination status and testing.

"Most cases that we’re seeing in this province are related to travel," said Houston during Monday's update. "With the Delta variant causing rising cases in other provinces, we must continue to be vigilant, while we turn out attention towards a further reopening of our province."

MASK USE AND CASE MANAGEMENT IN PHASE 5

When Nova Scotia does enter Phase 5 of reopening, the only restrictions that will remain in place for the general population are those related to management of COVID-19 cases.

For example, anyone with symptoms must still get tested, isolate while they wait for results and continue to isolate if they test positive.

Masks will still be required for staff in long-term care facilities. Healthcare facilities will continue to set their own policies for masks and visitation. Businesses and other organizations are also free to set their own mask policies.

"Removing restrictions and mandatory measures does not mean COVID-19 is gone. It means that our vaccination rates are high enough that we can start living safely with the virus without the restrictions and measures that were needed in previous waves," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"Thanks to vaccination, there is much less risk of wide spread of the virus and severe illness. Even though we expect to see cases and small outbreaks in people who aren't vaccinated, our overall vaccination coverage should limit the impact on our people, our healthcare system and our economy."

Officials also released the province’s back-to-school-plan on Monday, which will initially require masks to be worn inside a school building or bus at all times except when eating, drinking, participating in physical activity and for breaks where people are physically distanced.

As the province enters Phase 5 of its reopening plan, schools will be allowed to transition to masks being optional.