HALIFAX -- Full in-class learning will return to Nova Scotia on September 7.

Nova Scotia Premier-designate Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, revealed the province’s back-to-school plan during a news update Monday afternoon.

As the school year begins, masks are required at all times for anyone inside a school building or bus. They can be removed when the person is eating and drinking, participating in physical activity, and for breaks where people are physically distanced.

As the province enters Phase 5 of its reopening plan, schools will transition to masks being optional.

Nova Scotia's target date to hit Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan is September 15. During Phase 5, most public health restrictions will be lifted, however, some border measures will continue.

“Our schools are as safe as our communities and thanks to safe and effective vaccines, and Nova Scotians rolling up their sleeves, our schools have an additional layer of protection this year that will allow students to have a much more normal year,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We continue to have core public health measures in place to protect everyone in our schools, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, staying home if you’re sick and sanitizing high-touch surfaces.”

Starting in September, students, families and staff can expect:

full in-class learning with the associated academic, social and emotional supports

continued use of outdoor learning, small-group instruction, and enhanced use of technology

full resumption of music classes, band, sports, use of cafeterias, lockers and cubbies, extra-curricular activities and community use of gyms, following core public health measures

ongoing inspections and maintenance of school ventilation systems

school counsellors, SchoolsPlus staff, and others will continue to provide timely and appropriate mental health supports to students

schools will create supportive environments for those who choose to wear a mask once the province enters Phase 5

non-essential visitors will be permitted (following all safety protocols), although virtual meetings and visits are still encouraged

parents and guardians of pre-primary and Primary students will be able to visit schools on their child’s first day

If enhanced public health measures are required and students move to at-home learning, learning from home will look similar to the approach used during the 2020-21 school year.