N.S. police seize dozens of guns from two 3D-printing operations

Police have seized 3D-printed guns and equipment used to make them as part of an investigation spanning two counties in Nova Scotia.

RCMP search warrants carried out Tuesday at homes in Pictou and Victoria counties turned up several dozen firearms.

As officers entered the Pictou County home, they found a 3D printer actively making a handgun, an RCMP news release says.

Also seized were 23 firearms, an extendable baton, two suppressors, a pistol-long gun conversion kit, a 3D-printed extended magazine and brass knuckles, police say.

Three people were inside the home. According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and police plan to lay charges.

At the home in Victoria County, police arrested a man and a woman. Both were released, but the man is due in court at an unknown date.

Police reportedly seized a 3D printer, 16 guns, 16 boxes of ammo, resin and electronics.

More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.

Police say it's very hard to trace 3D-printed firearms because there are no serial numbers, making it more difficult to know where the weapon came from, who bought it and what it was used for.

With files from Alex MacIsaac and CTVNews.ca

