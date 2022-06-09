N.S. providing over $8M in funding to offer more in-home care support to residents

The Nova Scotia government is putting $8.6 million towards offering more in-home care support to seniors and people who need health care at home.

In a news release Thursday, the province's minister of seniors and long-term care said the money will go towards new models of home care delivery, day programs, supportive equipment and more.

“These initiatives represent some of our boldest ideas. I look forward to seeing how they can improve the well-being of older Nova Scotians and to seeing more innovative ideas for seniors care in the future," said Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams.

The province says the Canadian Red Cross is one of the organizations that will benefit from the initiative, with $725,000 in funding for its Health Equipment Loan Program.

According to Christina Baert-Wilson, the provincial director of the Canadian Red Cross for the Atlantic region, more than 14,500 people across Nova Scotia benefitted from the free program in the last fiscal year.

The Health Equipment Loan Program allows Nova Scotians to access equipment to help them safely recover at home from illness, surgery, or injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross plans to use the funding to purchase hundreds more of the items in highest-demand, like wheelchairs, walkers, beds and bathroom safety equipment.

"This generous funding will allow us to add significantly to our inventory, and equipment maintenance and distribution capacity," said Baert-Wilson.

Susan Stevens, the senior director of continuing care in Nova Scotia, says the goal is to help more people live longer at home with friends and family in their communities.

"Older adults in Nova Scotia are diverse and therefore need a wide range of programs and services that can provide the care and support they need to live well. We are thrilled to see these investments in innovative solutions and to work with our continuing care partners in new and creative ways," Stevens said.

In the last fiscal year, the province says nearly 32,000 Nova Scotians received home care, including home support and nursing services.

The money will also go to initiatives like: