HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested and charged seven men who were involved in an illegal online cannabis distribution network.

The arrests came as a result of an investigation that the Windsor District RCMP began in May of 2019.

On March 12, officers searched a series of homes in Hants County, Kings County and the Halifax Regional Municipality. As a result of those searches, police seized a considerable amount of cannabis products and property, and at least $20,000 cash.

Seven men were arrested at the search sites. One was released without charges.

The other six men, ranging in ages from 22 to 33, were released from police custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on July 27 to face the following charges.

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution;

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000;

Money Laundering.

RCMP says the investigation is continuing and additional charges can be expected.