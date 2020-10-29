HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged four Annapolis Valley residents with drug-related offences following a traffic stop in Kings County.

On Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Avonport, N.S.

During the traffic stop, officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were arrested.

As part of the investigation, police searched a home in New Minas where one other person was arrested and a large amount of cocaine, cash, ecstasy, opium, cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized.

‎Marc Roberts, 23, Daniel Peter Lohnes, 28, Joseph William Griffin, 40, all of New Minas, and Crystal Eva Baker, 23, of Canning are facing the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (ecstasy)

Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

All individuals have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 22.

The investigation is ongoing.