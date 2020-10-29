HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged four Annapolis Valley residents with drug-related offences following a traffic stop in Kings County.

On Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Avonport, N.S.

During the traffic stop, officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were arrested.

As part of the investigation, police searched a home in New Minas where one other person was arrested and a large amount of cocaine, cash, ecstasy, opium, cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized.

‎Marc Roberts, 23, Daniel Peter Lohnes, 28, Joseph William Griffin, 40, all of New Minas, and Crystal Eva Baker, 23, of Canning are facing the following charges:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (ecstasy)
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

All individuals have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 22.

The investigation is ongoing. 