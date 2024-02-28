N.S. RCMP charge four following alleged copper theft

RCMP have charged four people for allegedly stealing copper in Tusket Falls, N.S.

RCMP responded to a break and enter at a Nova Scotia Power site on Benny’s Lane just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 28.

On the way to the location, RCMP saw a white 2012 Ford van, which fit the description provided by the person who reported the incident, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police noticed copper wire inside the vehicle, which they believed was stolen, and arrested the four people inside the van.

Four people were charged:

Jordan Allen Taylor, 28, from Marshalltown

Neil William McBurney, 41, from Bear River

Devon Robert Clayton, 24, from Digby

Brandon Blake Clayton, 27

Police held all four in custody, who later appeared in court before they were released on conditions. They are set to return to court on May 21.

All four faces charges of:

theft over $ 5,000

breaking and entering with intent

possession of break-in instrument

mischief

“Nova Scotia Power has been replacing copper cables with low value alternative metals to detract thefts and have also increased video monitoring at its facilities,” police say in the release.

