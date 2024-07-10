ATLANTIC
More

    • 'We love to bring the party': Fitz and the Tantrums bring high-energy show to Halifax

    Share

    After more than a decade as a musical act, Fitz and the Tantrums are still bringing high energy to their live performances.

    “We love to bring the party, we love to dance,” singer Michael Fitzpatrick told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

    The group brought their party to Halifax on Wednesday as part of the Jazz Festival, which marked their first time in Nova Scotia.

    “The furthest east I’ve gone is Quebec City,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s so storybook perfect I want to go out there and pick berries.

    “It’s our first show a seven-week run so you’ll get the freshest version of us.”'

    Fitz and the Tantrums have scored several hit songs over the years and Fitzpatrick said trial and error are key to finding musical success.

    “You write 40 turds to get to that one great one,” he said. “It’s about consistency and being willing to trudge through the bad songs to get to the good ones.”

    When asked what audiences should expect from Fitz and the Tantrums shows, Fitzpatrick described it as “hot, sweaty dance party.”

    “Bring your shorts and your dancing shoes and be ready to have a good time with us,” he said.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News