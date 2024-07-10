'We love to bring the party': Fitz and the Tantrums bring high-energy show to Halifax

After more than a decade as a musical act, Fitz and the Tantrums are still bringing high energy to their live performances.

“We love to bring the party, we love to dance,” singer Michael Fitzpatrick told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

The group brought their party to Halifax on Wednesday as part of the Jazz Festival, which marked their first time in Nova Scotia.

“The furthest east I’ve gone is Quebec City,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s so storybook perfect I want to go out there and pick berries.

“It’s our first show a seven-week run so you’ll get the freshest version of us.”'

Fitz and the Tantrums have scored several hit songs over the years and Fitzpatrick said trial and error are key to finding musical success.

“You write 40 turds to get to that one great one,” he said. “It’s about consistency and being willing to trudge through the bad songs to get to the good ones.”

When asked what audiences should expect from Fitz and the Tantrums shows, Fitzpatrick described it as “hot, sweaty dance party.”

“Bring your shorts and your dancing shoes and be ready to have a good time with us,” he said.

