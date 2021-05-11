HALIFAX -- A 50-year-old Nova Scotian man is facing impaired driving charges after RCMP received reports of a transport truck driving erratically and dangerously on Highway 103 on Thursday afternoon.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP say at approximately 4:15 p.m. on May 6, police received a report that a transport truck had been entering ongoing traffic on Highway 103, and there was “significant concern for public safety.”

Police located the transport truck a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. According to police, the driver, a 50-year-old man from Digby County, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Officers took the driver to the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment, where he provided breath samples that police say were found to be more than twice the legal limit.

The driver has since been released from custody and will be facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%. He will be appearing in Yarmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

RCMP ask anyone who believes someone is driving in a way that is an immediate threat to public safety to please call 911 when it is safe to do so, and include as much detail as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle and driver description, and license plate number.