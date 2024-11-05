N.S. RCMP, firefighters respond to 'small fire' in Gaetz Brook

A section of Highway 7 in Gaetz Brook, N.S., is closed due to a small fire in the woods.

RCMP officers and firefighters responded to the fire around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Highway 7 between Gaetz Brook Junior High School and Haven Lane is closed.

Police confirmed the school remains open as of 10:30 a.m.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

