N.S. RCMP, firefighters respond to 'small fire' in Gaetz Brook

    A section of Highway 7 in Gaetz Brook, N.S., is closed due to a small fire in the woods.

    RCMP officers and firefighters responded to the fire around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say Highway 7 between Gaetz Brook Junior High School and Haven Lane is closed.

    Police confirmed the school remains open as of 10:30 a.m.

    Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

