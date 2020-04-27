HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred Sunday evening in Upper Brookside, N.S.

Police say at approximately 7:59 p.m. Sunday, RCMP, EHS and Fire responded to a collision near distance marker 112 on Highway 104 in Upper Brookside.

When they arrived, they located a Dodge Ram truck overturned in the median.

The driver had been ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

An RCMP Collision Analyst is on scene where the highway remains closed between Exits 15 and 17. Traffic is being diverted. The highway is expected to re-open early Monday morning.