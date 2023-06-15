N.S. RCMP investigate theft of a firearm and truck in Walton

East Hants District RCMP is investigating after the theft of a truck and firearm from a property on highway 215 in Walton, N.S.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a stolen black Ford F-150 from a property on highway 215.

Upon arrival police learned the truck was unlocked with the keys inside.

According to police, a Charles Daly 12-gauge pump action shotgun was stored under the backseat of the truck at the time it was stolen.

Police say the stolen truck was found on the Tenecape Wharf road in Tenecape.

The truck was seized for a forensic examination by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.