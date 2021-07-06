HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two reports of shots fired in North Preston last weekend.

Halifax District RCMP says at 2:30 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of shots fired, on Clarence Street in North Preston. Police say shots hit a residence, but no injuries were reported.

At 12 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Alex Lane. Police located damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.

The investigations are ongoing and being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.