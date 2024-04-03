ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.

    Police said in a post on X just after 7 a.m. that the incident happened near the 14000 block of Highway 4 in Aulds Cove.

    “Police believe this is an isolated incident and that those involved are known to one another,” the post reads.

    Police have not said if anyone was hurt, or if they are searching for suspects.

    Police said in an update just after 9:30 a.m. that Antigonish RCMP officers remained on scene.

    They also said there is no risk to the public at this time.

