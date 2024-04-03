N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.

Police said in a post on X just after 7 a.m. that the incident happened near the 14000 block of Highway 4 in Aulds Cove.

“Police believe this is an isolated incident and that those involved are known to one another,” the post reads.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt, or if they are searching for suspects.

Police said in an update just after 9:30 a.m. that Antigonish RCMP officers remained on scene.

UPDATE (9:33 a.m.): Antigonish RCMP officers remain on scene. At this time, there is no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 3, 2024

They also said there is no risk to the public at this time.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.