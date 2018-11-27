

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a 57-year-old woman drowned in a lake in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County.

Guysborough District RCMP responded to Indian Harbour Lake in St. Mary’s at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say two men found the woman in the lake and carried her to shore, where they performed CPR and called 911.

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.