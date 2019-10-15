HALIFAX -- The RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.

The RCMP say the remains were found in a heavily-wooded area on Moses Mountain in Mill Section, N.S., at 2 p.m. Monday.

Police responded to the area and recovered the remains, which have not been identified.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.