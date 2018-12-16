

The RCMP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 104 near Broadway, N.S. around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police haven’t released any other details, including the number of victims.

Highway 104 was closed to traffic Sunday as police cleared the scene.

Highway 104 has been the site of hundreds of crashes and multiple fatalities in the last decade.

Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal recently requested environmental approval for a project that would twin the highway along a 38-kilometre stretch.

With files from The Canadian Press