HALIFAX -- A woman has died in a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire on West Steadman Road in Somerset, N.S., before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 72-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

No one else was injured.

The RCMP is working with the fire marshal and medical examiner to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time.