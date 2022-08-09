N.S. RCMP looking for leads in 2021 homicide of Eskasoni man

A year after his death, the RCMP in Nova Scotia is continuing to investigate the homicide of a 30-year-old man in Cape Breton.

Andrew Carter Morris was found dead on Beach Road in Eskasoni, N.S., on Aug. 9, 2021.

Police ruled his death a homicide.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice says it is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of Morris.

The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers website.