Timberlea, N.S., business hosts third annual Donair Summerfest

Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.

Leo’s Donair is holding the event on Saint Margarets Bay Road with bouncy castles, snow cones, and barbeque donair burgers and sausages.

“We’re so happy that were back to hold our third annual ‘Leo’s Donair Festival,’” said Abe Toulany, owner of Leo’s Donair.

“It’s a great way to give back to the IWK and were just trilled to be back again.”

All proceeds and profits from the event will go to the IWK Children's Health Centre.

