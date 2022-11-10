N.S. RCMP release images of suspect in armed robbery at Lower Sackville gas station

Halifax District RCMP has released images of a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Lower Sackville, N.S., last weekend.

Police responded to a panic alarm at the Shell gas station at 381 Sackville Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, police learned a man had entered the gas station and showed a firearm, before fleeing on foot with a quantity of cigarettes.

No one was injured.

Officers contained the area and a K9 unit attended the scene, however, the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a slim man wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket and a mask with whiskers printed on it.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.